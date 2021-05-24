Day 434 – Where Did You Get Those Boots?

by

Said by Alice Topakian and remembered by Karen Topakian

“No. you’re not wearing those steel-toed boots. Where did you buy them? When did you buy them? Did I tell you you could buy them? Where are you going to wear them?

“If you don’t like the military so much, why are you wearing their clothes?

“Take them off. Wear something else. I don’t want to see them again. They’re so heavy. Don’t your feet hurt picking them up?

“Yes, they are sensible tie shoes, that your father urges you to buy. But I think you’ve gone too far. Again. I’m not sure he will like them. Don’t let your grandparents see them.

“I can’t believe you bought them. How much did they cost? How long have you had them? I didn’t see them in the closet, were you hiding them? Honestly. They weigh a ton. What else did you buy? Oh, Navy pants with the button front. I hope you won’t have to go to the bathroom in a hurry. Why do you insist on buying and wearing these clothes? You have so many nice clothes in the closet. Clothes that you liked when you picked them out.

“Where did you get the money to buy them? I thought you were saving your money for college.

“Yes, they will be good in the snow but it’s not snowing now, and it won’t snow for months. Maybe you can wear them in the winter on a cold snowy icy day if you must walk to school. Those are a lot of ifs.

“Were you going to wear them with a skirt? Heavens, no. With those nice skirts and dresses in your closet you were going to wear steel-toed army boots? What fashion magazine were you reading? Take them off. Now.

“Honestly, what happened to you? I remember when you liked wearing nice clothes. Where did I go wrong? When did I lose the ball? You’re still under 18 living under my roof so my rules apply.

“I can’t stand to even look at those shoes. They’re so heavy looking your ankles and legs will ache by the end of the day.”