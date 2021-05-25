Day 435 – It’s Been A Year

by

by Karen Topakian

It’s been a year since I, and the world, watched in horror, a death. The death of a black man under the knee of a white police officer sworn to protect. Not sworn to kill. But kill he did.

I remember noticing the blasé expression on police officer Derek Chauvin’s face as he ground his knee into George Floyd’s neck, thinking he’s done this before. This isn’t the first time he’s brought another human being to death or close to it.

Hopefully, it will be the last since now he is incarcerated.

But a year later we still witness the death of our BIPOC brothers and sisters around the country at the hands of the police.

I don’t want to remember the images on the video bravely recorded by Darnella Frazier because they are clearly too horrific to watch again but I do want to remember the feelings of solidarity and support that arose after Mr. Floyd’s death. I want to remember the feeling that we can turn our country away from white supremacy to equity and liberation.