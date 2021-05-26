Day 436 – Lunch with Alice

by

Remembered by Karen Topakian

What do you want for lunch? I have tuna,” asked my mother

“Not for me. Thank you,” I answered

“You don’t eat tuna anymore?” asked my mother.

“No. I don’t.”

“What’s the matter with tuna?”

“Mercury.”

“Mercury?”

“It accumulates in the fatty tissue of large fish.”

“But I thought you ate fish.”

Only small fish. Low on the food chain. Sardines, herring, smelts, anchovies.

“So, no tuna?”

“Correct.”

“Honestly.”

“What?”

“You don’t eat meat; you don’t eat tuna…”

“I do eat vegetables.”

“But not all of them. When was the last time you ate a parsnip or a rutabaga?”

“Years.”

“Why? They’re vegetables?”

“I don’t like root vegetables.”

“What kind of vegetables do you like?”

“Nightshade – tomatoes, peppers, squashes, cucumbers, eggplants.”

“You can’t live on night what plants!”

“Nightshade. I also eat a lot of leafy greens and winter squashes. Correction, I do like some root vegetables, I love sweet potatoes and I do like beets.”

“Hallelujah.”

“I’ll have a cheese sandwich for lunch.”

“How can you eat cheese, isn’t that an animal product?”

“It’s an animal byproduct. The cow didn’t have to die, just had to provide milk for the cheese.”

“You have an answer for everything.”

“Not really. I’ve just thought about it a lot.”

“What about eggs?”

“That’s tricky one. I do eat them but not very often.”

“Oh, so you bend the rules?”

“I guess I do bend them.”

“Why can’t you bend it about tuna? I have some in the fridge.”

“Because eating tuna could be unhealthy for me and it kills the tuna.”

“I don’t know how you came up with these convoluted ideas.”

“Plus, tuna fishing also sweeps up bycatch – other fish – that are killed in the process and then dumped back overboard, dead. It’s not fair to the other fish. It ruins the balance of nature.”

“What if I like tuna and want to eat it?”

“You should.”

“Will you tell all your friends your mother eats tuna?”

“I doubt it will come up in conversation.”

“But if it does?”

“I would be honest that you do. Anyway, it’s your karma.”