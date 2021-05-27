Day 437 – What Should I Remember from the Pandemic?

by

by Karen Topakian

As more and more people receive vaccinations, more and more of us will be able to see our friends, hug our family members, eat in restaurants, go to movies, attend ive performances, visit museums, work in office spaces next to our colleagues… We will return to the Before Times.

I wonder what I should remember from the pandemic days and what I should forget.

Should I forget about feeling anxious around other people but remember to constantly use hand sanitizer?

Should I remember feeling isolated in my home for days on end?

Should I remember the feeling that today looks, feels and acts as did yesterday and as will tomorrow?

Should I remember the feeling of longing for missing annual events such as Gay Pride Parade, swimming in the Atlantic Ocean, seeing my family at Christmas time?

Should I remember the suffering I watched in the news when people couldn’t breathe, had to die alone and when hospital workers wore garbage bags to protect themselves because PPE wasn’t available?

Or should I just fuggetaboutit?