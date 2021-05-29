Day 437 – I’m Afraid of…

by

Nuclear war, sexual assault and being bored. I’m probably afraid of other things but those three top the list.

The last one I combat by always carrying a crossword puzzle, magazine or book or pen and notebook in my bag when I’m out and about.

If I get caught in a line or have a long bus ride, I have something to do, something to occupy my brain. Because I fear being bored. I fear having to stare at a blank wall or blank faces.

In the early days of my activism, I always carried a book with me when I risked arrest, along with my driver’s license and cash. Into my jacket pocket, I wedged either MLK, Jr’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail or Peter Kropotkin’s Prison Memoirs of an Anarchist.

I’m not sure I ever cracked the spine on either but if I had to spend a long time in a jail cell at least I knew I wouldn’t be bored because in my mind nothing could be worse.