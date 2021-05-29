Day 438 – Back to Work

by

by Karen Topakian

I’m so excited to serve as the publicist once again for the award-winning theater company, the Ross Valley Players (RVP). This small by mighty Marin-based theater company, started in the 1930s by a small group of women to escape the hardships of the Depression will begin its 92nd Season in September.

RVP, the oldest continually operating community theater company west of the Mississippi, performs at The Barn on the grounds of the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross, CA.

In addition to publicizing the productions, actors and directors; working with local critics and reviewers and creating social media content; I attend Opening Night where the gifted performers and set designers showcase their talents to an excited audience.

In many ways, working for a theater company returns me to my roots where I participated in our high school’s drama department and went on to minor in theater in college.

Thank you, RVP, for inviting me back for the new season!