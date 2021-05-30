Day 439 – Gold Coins

by

by Karen Topakian

On Saturday, I mailed 57 gold-plated Alaska statehood $1 commemorative coins plated by my family’s business, General Plating, to the Gustavus museum in Southeastern Alaska.

The coins lived for years in my parents’ basement in a canvas bag along with gold-plated Hawaii statehood $1 commemorative coins inside a rusted steel file cabinet that had once graced the office of General Plating Company.

When I found the canvas bag at 21 Jackson Road, I contacted the Bishop Museum in Hawaii to inquire about their interest in receiving the Hawaii coins. Once they said yes, I shipped them off.

At the time, I couldn’t find a museum in Alaska, so I packed them into a box, shipped them West and continued looking for an appropriate recipient.

Since I had visited Gustavus, Alaska on our trip to Glacier Bay on the Sea Wolf, I contacted Kimber Owen, who owned the touring company for guidance about where to donate the coins. She connected me with the Gustavus Museum who wanted them as part of their exhibition that would cover Alaska from 1914 to statehood.

In addition to sending the coins, each museum wanted to know some information about the purpose of the coins, the history of my family’s electro-plating company in Rhode Island and how it had received this important assignment.

I needed to do some investigating to answer these seemingly easy to answer questions.

Fortunately, each of the Alaska coins sat in a small envelope with the following printed text: The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce had commissioned approximately 150,000 commemorative coins for circulation, which were honored at any business establishment in Alaska. They were gold-plated in Alaskan gold. Upon their removal from circulation on 31 December 1959, they became a collector’s item.

The Hawaiian and Pacific reference librarian at the Hawaii State Library provided me with information about the Hawaii statehood coins and emailed me several newspaper articles about the use of the coins, which were identical to the use in Alaska but were commissioned by the Maui Chamber of Commerce. One of the articles about Hawaii referenced Alaska’s efforts, so the librarian thought the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce had referred General Plating to the folks in Maui.

The information about my great-grandfather who founded the business was a little harder to find. From memory, I pieced together some information about him, but I didn’t know the year he started the business or when he emigrated to the United States. After several Google searches, I located a short paragraph in an article about Armenians in RI translated from Armenian into English that listed my great-grandfather’s place of birth, date of emigration and date of starting General Plating.

My Aunt Annette, the last remaining family member who knew my great-grandfather and had worked at General Plating told me a local RI trade paper had written a story about these coins, but she didn’t know which publication.

I googled RI costume jewelry publications but couldn’t find any. I contacted the research desk at the Providence Public Library for some assistance. The researcher located the names of several publications but could not find any reference to the coins or General Plating in the digital files. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, she couldn’t check the paper files. I also asked a RI historical Facebook group for any information about names of publications and again found nothing.

Once I had finished my research, I wrote up and emailed a short memo for each museum with the answers and appropriate newspaper articles. I’m confident my ancestors who founded and owned General Plating would be proud to know that their work now sits in the collections of two state museums.