Day 440 – This Concludes My Daily Posts

May 31, 2021 by 2 Comments

by Karen Topakian

Today marks my final daily Shelter-in-Place COVID blog post.

Since many of us can now enjoy a public life and are not relegated to home and on-line based activities, I have decided to end my daily blogs.

Thank you for reading, laughing, crying, commiserating, and hopefully enjoying my daily missives as I wrote about my family, my worries, my laments and joys.

You all have added to my sense of community during a time of isolation and grief and worry and anxiety.

I thoroughly appreciated and valued your comments, memories and thoughts. I now know more about you and learned more about our connectedness and commonality because you, too shared your personal and family stories.

I will always write; I will often share but no longer daily.

Thank you.

  1. Phil Weisman says:
    May 31, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    Bravo Karen Bravo!!!

