A Request from the “New York Times”

by Karen Topakian

In early April, I responded to an invitation from the New York Times to submit a 200-word maximum response to this question posed by a 14-year-old girl, Katia Kriakova: What is your guiding philosophy or the personal code you live by? How does it play out in our life? Feel free to mention if and how it has been affected by your experiences over the past year.

I posted my essay about nonviolence on my blog as I submitted it to the paper of record.

Alas, the Times did not print my letter but did send me this email today from Katia.

“Thank you for taking the time to think about your life philosophy and for sharing it with The New York Times. Every viewpoint matters! My goals are to make sure everyone’s voice is heard and to inspire others who will be enriched by learning from the responses. With your permission, I would love to include your response in a book along with other submissions. Please let me know if you want to be included and whether you would prefer to be anonymous. Thank you for your support!”

I immediately gave approval to Katia and sent her my essay. My essay didn’t appear in the Times but it may appear in Katia’s book.