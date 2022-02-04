A Well-Read Mover

by

by Karen Topakian

The movers Peg hired, Caremore Moving and Storage, to take our furniture arrived on time and in good humor. An Irishman and a Russian.

The Irishman did most of the talking.

When he noticed an open box of books on the floor, he asked if he was supposed to move them. We said no, we’re selling them or donating them. I suggested he look to see if he wanted any.

He immediately seized on Adam Smith’s tome, Wealth of a Nation, Peg’s political economics book from college. We said he could have it.

During the 3 hours he was working, we sporadically discussed modern art, Lenin’s connection to the Easter Uprising in Ireland and the influence of Thoreau’s writing on Gandhi.

Before he left, I reminded him to look at the books again to see if there were any other titles of interest. Then he selected, The Marx-Engels Reader.

He said he was going to read Adam Smith in an outdoor café in Berkeley to see what happens.

A funny, smart, engaging person who made the whole experience enjoyable.